Prithvi Shaw made an impact in his first competitive outing for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament at Guru Nanak College on Tuesday. The 25-year-old opener, who shifted from Mumbai earlier this year, brought up his hundred off 122 deliveries, holding firm on a challenging surface while his teammates struggled around him. Shaw reached the three-figure mark in the 44th over of Maharashtra's innings with a boundary, raising his bat with a subdued celebration before sharing an embrace with batting partner Siddharth Mhatre. His innings, which included 14 fours and a six, was built on application and patience, as he negotiated uneven bounce and turn with composure.

The milestone came just a day after his former Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan struck a fighting hundred for Mumbai against TNCA XI in the same tournament.

Maharashtra, however, found themselves in trouble after a solid start of 71 without loss, slipping to 86 for 4 in quick time. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply for just 1, leaving Shaw to shoulder the bulk of the scoring, contributing more than 75 percent of the team's total in the first two sessions.

For Shaw, this century carries added significance. Once seen as a future star for India, he had been dropped from the Mumbai Ranji squad last season and last played for them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in December 2024.

After going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and facing questions over his form and fitness, Shaw decided to switch to Maharashtra to revive his domestic career and gain more consistent opportunities.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh had posted 252 on Day 1, thanks to Sanjeet Desai's 93 and Avnish Singh Dhaliwal's 52.