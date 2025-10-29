Prithvi Shaw made a serious impression for Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy clash against Chandigarh, slamming the second-fastest double century in the history of the competition, in just 141 balls. But despite Shaw's knock, teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his century in the first innings. Gaikwad, who captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), made a heartwarming gesture as he decided to share his Player of the Match award with Shaw.

Gaikwad had slammed 116 in the first innings, playing a decisive role in Maharashtra achieving the lead over Chandigarh.

However, Prithvi Shaw stole the show later in the match, smashing an incredible 222 off just 156 balls.

Shared Glory, True Spirit



Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Player of the Match award with Prithvi Shaw, recognising Shaw's sensational 222-run knock that set up Maharashtra's victory.

A gesture that speaks volumes - teamwork, respect, and mutual excellence at its best.#mca... pic.twitter.com/yMWHsW7Miq — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) October 28, 2025

On the morning of Day 3, Shaw reached his century in just 72 balls, hitting 13 fours along the way - the sixth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. He then scored an additional 80 runs in 54 more deliveries, moving to 180 off 126 balls before reaching his double century in 141 balls.

Shaw's double century became the second-fastest in Ranji Trophy history at the Elite or Zonal level, surpassed only by Ravi Shastri's 123-ball double ton for Bombay against Baroda during the 1984-85 season.

Meanwhile, the fastest First-Class double century by an Indian belongs to Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal, who reached the milestone in just 119 balls during the Ranji Trophy Plate tournament in January 2024.

Shaw, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2017 against Tamil Nadu, switched from Mumbai ahead of the season for a fresh start after a turbulent period that saw him lose his place in the red-ball team. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He made an impact in his first competitive appearance for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August.

Shaw made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra against Kerala on October 15 in Thiruvananthapuram, but was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first innings before scoring 75 runs from 102 balls in the second innings.

