The cricket fraternity celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Many former and current India players took to social media to share how they celebrated the festival. Amongst all, it was the post of Prithvi Shaw that grabbed attention. The out-of-favour India batter celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with famous social media influencer Akriti Agarwal. Shaw posted three pictures and two of them had the duo alongside Lord Ganesh's idol. "So pretty," wrote a fan. "Sending our love," wrote another.

"Bhai (brother) it's time to comeback" and "I am waiting for your comeback" were also in the comments.

On August 19, Shaw began his stint for Maharashtra with a sparkling hundred on debut in a Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Chhattisgarh in Chennai on August 19.

Shaw's century in the first innings came in 122 balls and included 14 fours and a six.

After reaching his century with a single, Shaw quietly raised his bat and walked up to the other end to hug his partner.

Shaw made 111 off 141 balls before being stumped off the bowling of leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal.

Shaw had earlier switched his allegiance from Mumbai to Maharashtra to revive his career.

Once seen as a future India star after his exploits in U-19 World Cup and a scintillating century on Test debut, Shaw had joined Maharashtra earlier this year amid concerns around his form and fitness.

He was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad last season and wasn't picked for its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Though he was part of the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 in December, his returns were a meagre 197 runs with the bat.

Shaw last played for India in July 2021 and went unsold in last year's IPL auction for the first time in his career.

