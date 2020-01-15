Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday voiced his support for the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start an independent life and said that both of them need to be allowed to make their independent choices. "Dear Harry and Meghan. Go and be happy and go and do what you want to do. It''s YOUR life and no one who criticises you understands what you guys want/need to be happy. Be free, be YOU," Pietersen tweeted.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II announced that the Royal Family is entirely supportive of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle''s "desire to create a new life as a young family" and has agreed to a period of transition during which the couple will spend time in Canada and the UK.

In a statement, the Queen said that while she would have preferred the couple to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, she respects and understands their wish to "live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the Queen said. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

Last week, Harry and Meghan announced they would step back from their royal duties, seeking financial independence and splitting their time between Britain and North America.