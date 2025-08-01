The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted to the rumours of a rift between pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and a member of the coaching staff. A recent social media post, which has now been deleted, claimed that Salman and coach Mike Hesson are not content with Shaheen's attitude, an issue which has been raised in the past by the previous management. However, PCB quashed the rumours, saying that the claims made are "baseless and fabricated".

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) categorically denies the baseless, fabricated, and defamatory allegations currently being circulated on social media pertaining to an alleged incident involving Shaheen Shah Afridi, team captain Salman Ali Agha, and a member of the coaching staff. The PCB affirms that no such incident has occurred at any point during training or practice sessions. These malicious rumors are entirely fictitious and appear to have been deliberately concocted with clear malafide intent to sow discord within the national squad," the PCB said in an official statement.

The PCB also suggested that the post was aimed towards disrupting the environment inside the Pakistan camp.

"Such misinformation constitutes a calculated and reprehensible attempt to undermine the cohesion, morale, and reputation of the Pakistan national team. The PCB considers this a serious and premeditated defamation campaign, which is aimed at damaging the professional integrity of the individuals targeted and the collective environment of the squad," the statement added.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led board also threatened to take firm legal actions against those responsible for spreading such baseless propaganda.

"Accordingly, the PCB will be initiating stringent legal proceedings, including but not limited to defamation and cybercrime charges, against the individuals and/or entities responsible for originating and disseminating this false narrative. Any persons found complicit in propagating these claims will be held fully accountable under applicable laws," the PCB highlighted.

The PCB also urged the general audience and media organisations not to engage with people spreading doctored content.

"The Board strongly advises the general public, media representatives, and digital platforms to refrain from engaging with, endorsing, or amplifying unverified and irresponsible content. The PCB remains committed to protecting its players, staff, and the sanctity of the national team from unwarranted and harmful speculation," the statement concluded.

The Pakistan team is currently playing West Indies in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by as many ODIs.

Pakistan won the first T20I in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.