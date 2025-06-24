As the nation dives into the frenzy of India vs England Test series, Peter England, a leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., raises the bar with a campaign unlike any other. Titled 'The League of Legends', the campaign is a stirring tribute to the timeless spirit of cricket and its enduring legacy, brought to life by cricketing icons Sir Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev and the voice of international cricket himself, Harsha Bhogle.

The brand has taken a bold step by uniting cricket lovers with a dash of fashion -not for sports jerseys, but to create a cricket-inspired collection, "The League of Legends" Collection- an extension to the brands existing "The Gentleman's League" Collection.

At the heart of the campaign are four cinematic films that blend nostalgia, mentorship, and personal legacy. Two of these brand films feature cricketing icons Kapil Dev and Sir Vivian Richards as they step in to guide young players through moments of doubt and pressure, offering wisdom and quiet strength drawn from their own legendary careers. Clad in key pieces from the collection, the legends embody timeless grace and strength. Harsha Bhogle's evocative commentary ties the scenes together, elevating the emotional impact.

Complementing these are the third and fourth heartfelt reaction films, where the legends first lay eyes on their tribute tees-the '83' and '79' T-shirts with their iconic poses-designed to honour their World Cup triumphs. The emotion is raw and real, capturing just how much the game-and its legacy-continues to mean to them.

Kapil Dev, India's legendary World Cup-winning captain, shared: "This campaign brought back so many emotions. To see the spirit of '83 captured in a design-it's very special and I'm grateful to Peter England for making this. I've always believed cricket teaches you how to carry yourself. This collection does exactly that-with style and pride."

Sir Vivian Richards, a two-time World Cup winner and one of cricket's most fearless and iconic batsmen, said: "Style is about confidence. And cricket-well, that's a game of confidence. It's amazing to see a collection that reflects both. That '79 tee? That's not just a t-shirt. That's history. And I'm honoured that Peter England chose me."

Harsha Bhogle, the celebrated commentator whose voice has become synonymous with the spirit of cricket, added: "This is my second season with Peter England, and I've enjoyed being a part of the brand's journey in creating fashion for the cricket lover. Cricket is a narrative-a beautiful, unpredictable story. Lending my voice to these films was about celebrating those stories. I think every cricket lover will feel that same emotion when they watch this campaign."

Anil S Kumar, Chief Business Officer, Peter England said, "Cricket is not just a sport-it's a legacy. With legends like Kapil Dev, Sir Vivian Richards on board, we're paying our humble tribute to the game and everything it stands for. We love how the voice of international cricket, Harsha Bhogle himself has added passion and a real feel of commentary to our films. The League of Legends is about inspiring individuals to carry that same spirit-on and off the field."

Building on the success of its 2023 debut, The Gentlemen's League collection returns with a brand-new drop, featuring polos and graphic tees inspired by iconic moments of Kapil Dev and Sir Vivian Richards on the field. The limited-edition line embodies timeless style fused with cricket's unapologetic boldness.

The campaign is currently live across 240+ storesand a series of on-ground activations, amplified through strategic content collaborations and immersive experiences.

With "The League of Legends," Peter England leads the way in uniting cricket's legendary past with the modern man's wardrobe-a heartfelt tribute to the game and the legends who shaped it. It celebrates icons who inspire us to dream bigger, play harder, and dress with purpose.

Because cricket isn't just a game. It's a legacy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)