The final of the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League will be played on Sunday between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. The Day/Night grand finale match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Scorchers are aiming for their record-extending sixth BBL title, while Sydney are playing for their fourth trophy. Interestingly, this match also marks the sixth meeting between the two teams in the BBL final. Talking about dominance, the Scorchers defeated the Sixers in the Qualifier match by 48 runs.

When will the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match take place?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match will take place on Sunday, January 25.

Where will the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final be held?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match start?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)