Josh Inglis blasted a six to seal a crushing six-wicket victory for the Perth Scorchers and their record sixth Big Bash League T20 title over the Sydney Sixers in Perth on Sunday. Inglis hit the winning runs over the long-off ropes in his unbeaten 29 as the Perth franchise comfortably ran down the Sixers' total of 132 to win with 15 balls to spare before a record 55,018 home crowd at Optus Stadium. Opener Mitch Marsh topscored for the Scorchers with 44 off 43 balls, while team-mate David Payne was named player of the match for his three for 18 off four overs that put the Sixers on the skids.

"I'm elated for the Perth fans. It was nervy but when you take a couple of wickets it calms the nerves. You always want to contribute and it was nice that I was able to do that tonight," Payne said.

It was a final between the two most successful clubs in BBL history, with the Sixers chasing their fourth title.

"A sixth title for this club, it's special. We are incredibly fortunate to have a group of players who've pretty much grown up together. That cohesion and connection is something we really pride ourselves on," Marsh said.

New Zealander Finn Allen capped off a brilliant season by overtaking David Warner's 433 runs to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 466 after his swashbuckling 36 off 22 balls.

The Sixers were making their return transcontinental trip to Perth in the space of six days, having stumbled in the qualifier.

They were always struggling to match the Scorchers in the final after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

Steve Smith, Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques were all dismissed for 24, and the Sydney Sixers were bundled out for a below-par score on the final ball of their 20 overs.

Jhye Richardson supported Payne with three wickets for 32 as the Scorchers kept a tight rein on the Sixers' scoring.

Smith was the crucial wicket, given out lbw to Aaron Hardie on review after looking in good touch with three fours off 13 balls.

Australia's Test batting star Smith had been in red-hot scoring form in the BBL since the Ashes tour, scoring 299 runs with a century and two half-centuries at an average of 59.80.

