Veteran cricketers Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad have demanded clarity from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the decision to drop star batter Babar Azam and Saim Ayub for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. During a discussion on the Haarna Mana Hai show on Geo News, Amir and Shehzad grilled the PCB for the move, stating that fans deserve an explanation for such high-profile calls. Amir, the veteran pacer, suggested that if the PCB has indeed dropped Babar and Saim on the basis of merit, the board must provide a clear roadmap for their potential return, especially with the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year.

"Why have you dropped Saim Ayub and Babar Azam from ODIs? Was the decision taken based on their performance in T20Is, or have you rested them from the ODIs? If you have dropped them, then how will they make a comeback? Which tournaments do they have to play? I want to ask this," said Amir.

"Only some months are left for the World Cup, so will these new players play the World Cup? If they don't perform in the next two series, will the players you have dropped make a comeback? Just give me clarity on this," he added.

During the same discussion, Shehzad, who has openly criticized Babar in the past, added that the PCB should categorically state the reasoning behind Babar's omission, arguing that Pakistan's fans have every right to understand the logic behind such a massive decision.

"Babar Azam has fans worldwide. They need clarity. Did you take him into confidence before making such a call? It's okay if he didn't perform. Or was there any other concern? If that's the case, then tell us as well," said Shehzad.

He also went on to acknowledge that Babar is Pakistan's best batter, adding that he doesn't deserve to be dropped if the board didn't take him into confidence over the decision.

"Let the people know that Pakistan cricket got hampered for some reasons, and Babar played a prominent role. And that's why we sidelined him. If this is not the reason, then Babar doesn't deserve this. He's your best batter as far as Pakistan cricket is concerned. Pakistan don't have a better batter than him," he added.

Pakistan's 15-member squad has six uncapped players, including opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, who topped the batting charts at the T20 World Cup with 383 runs. However, Farhan hasn't played a 50-over game at domestic level since October 2024.