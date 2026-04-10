Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi has revealed the real reason behind the decision to organise the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League behind closed doors. His remarks offered a different side from what Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had stated. The PCB had cited a "fuel shortage" as the reason behind the lack of crowds for PSL 2026. However, taking to X, Ali Naqvi linked the decision to Pakistan's role in global diplomacy.

Ali suggested that Pakistan prioritised peace and safety over entertainment, highlighting their role in the US-Iran ceasefire.

"Dear PSL fans, the latest announcements on the Iran ceasefire and Pakistan's pivotal role in it finally explain why crowds were not allowed in the stadiums this season. Not hosting matches in Pindi makes complete sense - Islamabad was clearly the chosen venue for sensitive ceasefire discussions, and the unpredictable timing demanded absolute flexibility on logistics and security," said Ali.

"Similarly, allowing large crowds in other cities would have diverted critical security resources away from this far more important national and global mission. When forced to weigh entertainment against helping deliver global peace, I believe every Pakistani would have made the exact same call," he added.

PSL 2026 was reduced from six venues to just two, with all matches now scheduled in Lahore and Karachi. The opening ceremony at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium was also called off due to the US-Iran conflict.

"Pakistan Super League will start as per schedule on March 26 as we have to safeguard its credibility and there was no window to stage it later," Naqvi said at a press conference in Lahore.

"I apologise to the fans of Peshawar who were due to watch the PSL matches for the first time and hope they get more matches next time," said Naqvi.

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