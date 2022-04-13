Punjab Kings suffered a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their last game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for his team. Odean Smith was on the receiving end, bowling the final over, and Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreak. The Mayank Agarwal-led franchise are placed at the seventh spot with four points from four games and they will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and it needs to be seen whether they make any changes to their playing XI for this much-anticipated clash.

Here's what we think should be the Punjab Kings playing XI for the clash against Mumbai Indians

Mayank Agarwal: The Punjab Kings skipper has looked off colour this season and he is due to score a big one. The franchise would hope for the skipper to return back to form as he holds the key behind the franchise posting big scores.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed seasoned pro has played useful cameos thus far but he is due for a big score. He would hope to partner Mayank to provide Punjab Kings a flying start.

Liam Livingstone: The right-handed stylish batter has been the best batter for the franchise so far, striking the ball at his own will. He can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. He had scored a 27-ball 64 against the Gujarat Titans and he was at his scintillating best.

Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper failed in his first game for the franchise this season, but he can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

Jitesh Sharma: The right-handed batter showed his big-hitting skills against Gujarat Titans and he adds much needed firepower in Punjab Kings' middle-order.

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu batter has looked off colour this season so far and has not fully utilised his potential. Punjab Kings would hope for the right-hander to fire.

Benny Howell: Looking at how Odean Smith has fared this season, Punjab Kings might look to replace him and the England all-rounder Benny Howell might be a perfect fit.

Kagiso Rabada: The Proteas pacer has the ability to break the back of any batting lineup and he can help his franchise win the contest inside powerplay if he strikes regularly.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner has seven wickets to his name this season and he has managed to keep it tight in the middle phase of the game.

Vaibhav Arora: The Himachal Pradesh pacer has impressed with his swing and wily change of pace and he would hope to take wickets at regular intervals.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm seamer held his own at the back end of the game against Gujarat Titans and he has shown great head on his shoulders. Punjab Kings rely on him at the death and that is a testament to his skill and ability.