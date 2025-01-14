Amid the speculative chatter on big-picture changes in the Indian cricket team, the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking to introduce variable pay for players which would also allow them to deduct money if performance isn't up to the mark. The Indian board, in the wake of the recent results in Test assignments against New Zealand and Australia, is looking to opt for a more corporate-like structure where the players could both be rewarded and penalised in monetary form based on their performances.

As a fresh system, with the arrival of BCCI's new secretary and treasurer, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia respectively, begins to take place, many changes can be expected in the way the BCCI functions and handles its players. One of those changes is introducing performance-based pay.

"It was one of the suggestions given that players should be held accountable and if their performance is deemed not fit as per expectations, they should face variable pay-cuts," the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

One performance-based system is already in place, which would see players featuring in the playing XI of more than 50 percent of Tests in a season since 2022-23 to receive an incentive of Rs 30 lakh per game. A player can earn Rs 45 lakh per game if participated in at least 75 percent of matches in a season. The system was introduced to make players prioritise Test cricket or white-ball formats.

The report in the paper also claims that the team management feels players don't value Test cricket as much as they should, with the longest format still being treated casually whilethe focus remains to excel in white-ball cricket.

"There was discussion whether the current players were a bit indifferent when India loses a Test match. The team management understands the value of Test cricket but many players don't give too much importance to it," the report quoted a source as saying.

BCCI has been urged by the Indian team management to address this issue and ensure the next generation of players put the value of a Test cap over white-ball career.

