WWE icon Roman Reigns, the Original Tribal Chief, lost the Triple Threat match involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 as his partner, Paul Heyman, decided to betray him. The aftermath of the Triple Threat match saw Reigns being written off TV after getting battered by The Visionary and Bron Breakker on RAW. After his three-month-long absence from the company, the former WWE champion made a comeback on this week's RAW. While no official information about his absence was revealed, it was said that Reign was away to welcome his 6th child. This rumour, however, was falsified by Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker.

Ahead of his next appearance on RAW, Reigns has confirmed his intention to address his former associate, Paul Heyman, who betrayed him.

In an interview with Metro, Heyman explained the reason behind his betrayal to Reigns.

"I never think short term. I always think long-term. And the long-term to me was that Roman Reigns and I had accomplished everything that we could.

8. Paul Heyman turns on both Roman Reigns and Cm punk pic.twitter.com/YDtC23gDKi — Roman's era (@25_Saurav) April 30, 2025

"It was time for Seth Rollins to elevate himself to be declared the greatest in-ring performer of this or any other generation," he told the outlet.

"The moment I laid the law down to Roman Reigns and CM Punk and handed the chair to Seth Rollins, the first thing that popped into my head was, Wow, this is an all-time WrestleMania moment. And now we're going to have to top it,” he further said.

Heyman also explained his philosophy at work and what makes all his partners, be it Brock Lessner or Roman Reigns, similar.

‘[There is] a common denominator in anyone that I've had the privilege of working with closely – be it Brock Lesnar, be it CM Punk, be it Roman Reigns, be it Seth Rollins, be it Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker,' he explained.

‘They rise to the occasion. They respond to the pressure, and it creates an environment in which they give you an even greater performance.'

The moment Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman come face-to-face again is expected to be epic.