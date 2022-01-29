Australia pacer Pat Cummins praised Mitchell Starc on winning the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and prolific fast bowler Mitchell Starc were the maiden Belinda Clark and Allan Border medallists respectively, having been awarded the top honours in Australian cricket. "So happy for this guy. Skill, perseverance, competitiveness, team man and a legend of a bloke to boot!," tweeted Cummins.

So happy for this guy. Skill, perseverance, competitiveness, team man and a legend of a bloke to boot! https://t.co/fOC1jTzdsL — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 29, 2022

Starc enjoyed a sensational year in international cricket, capturing a combined 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 across all formats, 12 clear of the country's next best.

The left-arm quick was crowned the 'Male ODI Player of the Year' following dominant performances in the three-match series against the West Indies which included a haul of 5-48 in the opening game.

One of the best pink-ball bowlers in the game, Starc thrived in the Ashes series and amassed 19 wickets at 25.36 with a best of 4-37 in the first innings of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

Promoted

Starc also scored 241 runs across all formats at an average of 26.8 to sit inside Australia's top 10 run-scorers over the past 12 months.

Starc (107 votes) outpolled T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh (106) by a single vote to win the Allan Border Medal while batter Travis Head was third with 72 votes.