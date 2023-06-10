Indian cricket team all-rounder Shardul Thakur was in a spot of bother during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia after he was struck in the forearm by a fiery delivery from Pat Cummins on Friday. Shardul was tested with short-pitched bowling from the Australia bowlers and Cummins was the one who bothered him the most. One of the rising deliveries from Cummins hit Shardul straight on his forearm leaving him in pain. The India physio had to intervene as the batter received treatment for some time before he was ready to take strike once again against the Australia skipper.

India were all out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a massive lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

For India, comeback man Ajinkya Rahane compiled a neat 89 off 129 balls while Shardul Thakur played a valuable innings of 51 from 109 balls, after Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a breezy 51-ball 48 on the second day.

Resuming the third day on overnight 151 for five and 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469 all out, India lost KS Bharat early but Rahane and Thakur added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

