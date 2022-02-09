Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday broke his silence on head coach Justin Langer's resignation and said that the team needed a new coaching style heading into the future. The pacer also said that all the support staff and players gave this feedback, and in the end, it is about Cummins standing tall with his players.

Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release. After this, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson labelled Cummins as "gutless" and said the Test skipper has an agenda to bring his own coach.

Here is Pat Cummins' Full Statement

Pat Cummins' statement on Justin Langer's resignation ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a5scaqjQ7X — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2022

"Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice, which is welcome. Some others have spoken in the media - which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate. To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine," Cummins said in his statement, which he released one hour prior to speaking to the media on Wednesday.

"There has been much public comment since Justin Langer's resignation as coach of the Australian cricket team. For good reason, I have not made a public comment before today. Now that a decision has been made by Justin to resign and given his own public comments and others by Cricket Australia, I can provide some clarity," he added.

In his statement, Cummins further said: "Justin has acknowledged his style was intense, he has apologized to players and staff for his intensity and I think the apology was unnecessary because the players were okay with JL's intensity. His intensity was not the issue for the players and support staff. To be better players of Australia, from this solid foundation, we need a new style of coaching and skill set."

"This was the feedback the players gave to Cricket Australia and it is the feedback I understand the support staff also gave. CA has made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning. I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it. We also have a duty to our mates," he added.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes.