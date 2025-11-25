The Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding ceremony continues to be embroiled by health concerns. After Smriti's father was admitted to the hospital on the day of the wedding due to heart attack-like symptoms, the groom-to-be also had to deal with multiple health issues. It was reported on Monday that Palash was briefly taken to a hospital in Sangli (Maharashtra) on Monday due to a viral infection and increased acidity. But NDTV sources have now confirmed that he has been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Palash had to be shifted to SVR Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to NDTV sources, continuous travel for concerts and weddings left him extremely stressed, which eventually took a toll on his health. The severity of the health issue that Palash is facing isn't yet known.

A report in Hindustan Times has claimed that it was Palash who decided to postpone the wedding ceremony after Smriti's father fell ill. Palash's mother, Amita, told the paper that since Palash was fond of Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, the news of his ill health shocked him, and he decided to put the wedding ceremony on hold.

"Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better)," she said.

Palash's mother also claimed that the news of Mr. Mandhana's heart issue also took a toll on her son, who couldn't stop crying.

"Since haldi was done, we didn't let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress)."