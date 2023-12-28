After the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup, the next marquee ICC event is less than six months away. The 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup will take place in June in the West Indies and the USA. India's wait for a first ICC Trophy since 2013 got extended by a year when they lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at home. The 2024 T20 World Cup is another chance for India to end that drought. In an engaging discussion Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, both members of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, deliberated on India's chances at the T20 World Cup.

On the question, "Biggest threat to India In T20 World Cup?", Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir gave interesting replies.

"Afghanistan, in those conditions can be very very dangerous. Australia, because they have got impact players, and England because they play T20 cricket the way it should be played," Gautam Gambhir said.

"I have different angle. I think South Africa should win. They have not won a white-ball tournament. The way I saw their progress in the 50-over World Cup and obviously Pakistan who are very dangerous," Yuvraj Singh said.

"See Pakistan, their fielding is, I saw in the 50-over World Cup, probably the worst in international cricket. They will have to literally pull their socks up if they really want to compete in the T20 format," Gautam Gambhir added.

"The amount of finals that India have reached...I don't think Pakistan have reached anywhere close to the amount of finals that Indi have reached in the last five or six years. And you are just one step away from the trophy. hopefully in the T20 World Cup could be one."

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir is eager to see if Samson is even persisted with in the Indian team after his century in Paarl.

Samson has an average of over 50 in ODIs yet he wasn't picked in India's squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023. His run in the Indian team has been quite sporadic and it's fair to say that Samson hasn't truly managed to capitalise on the chances given to him. But, Gambhir is hopeful of things changing from here on.

"We all know how much talent he has. Not just us, everyone has talked about it given the kind of innings he has played in the IPL. But today through this knock, somewhere he has kickstarted his international career. Before this, he always received sporadic chances - sometimes he would get a game, something he would be left out. But when you score a 100, you not only impress the selectors but even put pressure on them to pick you," Gambhir said in a chat with Star Sports.