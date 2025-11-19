Pakistan's cybercrime agency has launched a probe against former captain Rashid Latif for comments on the Pakistan Cricket Board and its chief Mohsin Naqvi over the matter of changing national team's captains frequently. "Former wicket keeper Rashid Latif has recorded his statement in two inquiries against him in Islamabad and Lahore," National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) spokesperson Najeebullah Hasan said in a statement issued in Lahore on Wednesday. He said probe against Latif has been launched on the complaint of PCB senior legal manager Syed Ali Naqvi.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi named ODI captain. Divide and rule policy is a political strategy to gain and maintain power by creating and exploiting divisions within a population, such as religious, ethnic, cricket teams or class differences," Latif had written on X.

Latif had also said Pakistan is the only country that cannot even produce a decent captain.

Meanwhile, another application was filed against the legendary Wasim Akram in the NCCIA for promoting a betting app. The NCCIA however has yet to issue a notice to the former captain.

