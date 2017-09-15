Pakistan Vs World XI Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Series, Pride On The Line

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Wednesday. Perera made a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes, while Hashim Amla finished not out 72 off 55 balls to help the World XI overhaul a 175-run target and level the three-match series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. That left the series intriguingly placed with the final match on Friday, also in Lahore. Faf du Plessis-led World XI will look for a repeat performance and seal the series when they play Pakistan in the final T20 match at Gaddafi stadium. (Live Scorecard)

Catch live action and updates of the 3rd and final T20I between Pakistan and World XI

17:56 IST: Ahead of the final match, Daren Sammy and Thisara Perera took to Twitter to share their excitement for the final match.

Last match

Big day

See you all very soon pic.twitter.com/L5lw2Hwqo2 — Thisara perera (@PereraThisara) September 15, 2017

#spiritofcricket we are a family.. Let's finish on a high pic.twitter.com/qHC4JDGe9i — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) September 15, 2017

17:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final match between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan dished out a brilliant performance in the first T20I to take a lead in the three-match T20I series as they beat the visitors by 20-runs. But World XI bounced back in the second game and levelled the series. With series and pride on the line, both team will look to give their best and come out on top.