Pakistan are known to produce some of the best fast bowlers in the game. From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, from Imran to Shoaib Akhtar, all have dominated some of the finest batters of their time. Right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr is the latest addition to this list. Having impressed the selectors with his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as the country's domestic circuit, Wasim was named in Pakistan's squad for the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

In the first T20I on Monday, Wasim took four for 40 as Pakistan comprehensively beat the visitors to win the first game in Karachi.

While he was a touch expensive in the match, his ability to nail a "perfect yorker" is a testament of his talent.

The 20-year-old bowled two perfect yorkers -- the first to castle Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran and the second to dismiss Devon Thomas.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter and shared the clips of both dismissals, captioning the video as: "The Pakistani pacer YORKER! The latest exponent!"

Here are the dismissals:

Earlier, Pakistan recovered from the early dismissals of captain Babar (0) and Fakhar Zaman (10) to post a total of 200 for six in 20 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan (78 off 52) slammed his 11th T20I half-century of 2021, the most by any batter in a calendar year, while Haider Ali (68 off 39) scored a counter-attacking fifty.

In reply, the West Indies were bundled out for 137 in 19 overs.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0. The second T20I between the two sides will be played later today in Karachi.