Pakistan vs UAE Live Score: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has opted to bat against UAE. Pakistan, after a loss against Afghanistan, will be aiming for a turn-around against UAE in the fifth match of the T20I Tri-series in Sharjah on Thursday. The Men in Green, having already beaten UAE once, will aim to complete the double, while the home side will be desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive and give their fans something to cheer about. In the match against Afghanistan, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan failed to chase a 170-run total with Haris Rauf only one to cross the score of 25. (LIVE SCORECARD)