Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, PAK vs UAE 5th T20 Match Live Updates: Pakistan Opt To Bat
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has opted to bat against UAE
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, PAK vs UAE 5th T20 Match Live Match© AFP
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has opted to bat against UAE. Pakistan, after a loss against Afghanistan, will be aiming for a turn-around against UAE in the fifth match of the T20I Tri-series in Sharjah on Thursday. The Men in Green, having already beaten UAE once, will aim to complete the double, while the home side will be desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive and give their fans something to cheer about. In the match against Afghanistan, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan failed to chase a 170-run total with Haris Rauf only one to cross the score of 25. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 5, T20I Tri-Series in UAE, 2025, Sep 04, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
1/0 (0.1)
UAE
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Sahibzada Farhan
0* (1)
Saim Ayub
0 (0)
Bowler
Junaid Siddique
1/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan vs UAE Live Updates
Four!
WIDE. Wow. Forget the ball, what a brilliant take that was from the keeper! Full, down the leg side, Farhan misses his flick and the keeper, Rahul Chopra, has already gone down the leg side, to his left. But after pitching, the ball changes direction. However, Chopra, as cool as a cucumber, nonchalantly sticks out his right glove and stops the ball!
Very good start from the bowler. Full and around middle and off, hint of outswing, Sahibzada Farhan walks down the track and defends.
THE UAE players get into a quick huddle. They disperse and the umpires take their positions on their field. Out walk the two openers for Pakistan - Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. As always, it will be Junaid Siddique to start things off. Farhan to face. A slip in place. 'Let's play!' calls the umpire.
UAE head coach, Lalchand Rajput is up for a quick chat with the broadcasters. He reflects that the boys have played really well and have given tough times to the opposition. Admits that they haven't quite managed to cross the line yet, but hopes that day will come soon. Adds it is a huge platform for the boys and they need to enjoy playing cricket. Also details that they do not get plenty of chances to play against Test-playing nations and says they just need to play their best cricket when they enter the field. Adds they have been preparing hard for the upcoming Asia Cup and hopes that the team will find some momentum in the remaining couple of fixtures
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu (In for Muhammad Zohaib), Ethan D'souza, Rahul Chopra (WK), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah (In for Saghir Khan), Muhammad Rohid, and Junaid Siddique.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub (C), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza (In for Haris Rauf), and Abrar Ahmed (In for Sufiyan Muqeem).
TOSS UPDATE - The flip of the coin goes in favor of Pakistan and Salman Agha elects to BAT first.
Bored? That’s how every day feels when the weekend refuses to show up. Anyway, while we wait for the toss update from this clash, let’s shift our focus for a bit to the UK, where hosts England are chasing white-ball redemption in a 3-ODI series against South Africa. The Proteas claimed the opening game in style, and right now, the second ODI is in full swing at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. England won the toss and elected to bowl. Already, the first inning is more than halfway through. You can catch every bit of that action by simply switching tabs.
Batting against the new ball has been tricky on the slowish Sharjah surface, as history would suggest too. Once the hardness and shine wear off though, scoring becomes a little more comfortable. Interestingly, the chasing side has come up short in all four games so far, with the average second innings total hovering just north of 150, hinting that batting first has offered the upper hand. Pakistan arrive with their agenda to play better all-round cricket. UAE will take heart from their last clash with Pakistan when they pushed the Men In Green and looked on course in a chase of over 200, but somehow fell short. Will that script change? Stay tuned for the toss and team news.