Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri Series 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: After making a losing start, hosts Pakistan are all set to face South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing tri-series in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan will be coming to this match after facing a big 78-run defeat against New Zealand. Their new opponents South Africa also had a similar fate as they also lost against the Kiwis by six wickets. With two wins, New Zealand have entered the final and will be facing the winner of today's match in the summit clash on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, star cricketer Kane Williamson hit a brilliant century to take New Zealand into the tri-series final with a thumping six-wicket against South Africa. He also overshadowed South African opener Matthew Breetzke's record score on debut. Breetzke scored 150 -- the highest score by any batter in his first one-day international.

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, February 12.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM (2 PM) toss.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, Tri-Nation Series 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)