Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 4: The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa is on the verge of an intense climax on Day 4. Reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa require 226 runs more to chase down their target of 277 and clinch victory. However, Pakistan will be relying on spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan to dismantle South Africa, who have eight wickets in hand. On Day 3, South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy took five wickets - taking his match haul to 11 - as South Africa bowled Pakistan out for just 167 in their second innings. (Live Scorecard)