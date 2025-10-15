Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Intense Climax On The Cards As South Africa Eye Dramatic Win
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Scorecard Updates: South Africa need to chase down 277 to defeat Pakistan in the 1st Test in Lahore.
PAK vs SA 1st Test Live Score Cricket Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 4: The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa is on the verge of an intense climax on Day 4. Reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa require 226 runs more to chase down their target of 277 and clinch victory. However, Pakistan will be relying on spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan to dismantle South Africa, who have eight wickets in hand. On Day 3, South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy took five wickets - taking his match haul to 11 - as South Africa bowled Pakistan out for just 167 in their second innings. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Oct 12, 2025
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
378&167
SA
269&51/2 (22.2)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.28
Batsman
Ryan Rickelton
29 (76)
Tony de Zorzi
16* (46)
Bowler
Noman Ali
20/2 (11)
Shaheen Afridi
0/0 (0.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
PAK vs SA 1st Test LIVE
All set for action on Day 4. The Pakistani players are out in the middle. Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton to resume their innings. Shaheen Afridi to bowl for the first time in this innings.
PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja is pitchside. He says that the pitch wasn't great even on Day 1, and now the cracks have made it more challenging. He adds that the spinners will be getting turn, bounce, and variation, making it a guessing game. Raja ends by saying that the batters should play off the back foot, as the pitch lacks pace.
All the drama and tension of Test cricket are perfectly poised for today. With a full day's play ahead and a result certain, every ball, every run, and every wicket will be fiercely contested. Which side will come out on top? We shall find out soon...
As we begin the penultimate day, the equation is simple, South Africa needs 226 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand, while Pakistan requires those 8 wickets to seal a victory. The pitch has offered plenty of assistance to the spinners throughout, and the morning session will be absolutely crucial. If De Zorzi and Rickelton can weather the early storm, the pressure will begin to mount on the bowling side.
The Proteas' run chase got off to a rocky start, however, with left-arm spinner Nauman Ali striking twice to remove Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder cheaply. This left the visitors in a precarious position at 18/2. Yet, the resilience shown by Tony de Zorzi, who anchored the innings with a defiant presence, alongside Ryan Rickelton, ensures that South Africa still holds hope. Their unbroken 33-run partnership has brought stability to a nervous dressing room.
Welcome back for what promises to be a thrilling Day 4 of this fascinating Test match! Yesterday truly lived up to its 'moving day' name, with wickets tumbling and the pendulum swinging wildly. South Africa, having been bowled out in the morning despite Tony de Zorzi's superb century, fought back brilliantly with the ball, restricting Pakistan to a modest second-innings total of 167. This set up a challenging chase of 277.
...DAY 4, SESSION 1...
South Africa's bowlers sparked a collapse, with Simon Harmer dismissing Mohammad Rizwan in the first over. Salman Agha's resistance wasn't enough to stem the tide, as the tail struggled against quality bowling. However, the star of the show was Senuran Muthusamy, who ended with five wickets, single-handedly getting his team back in the game. South Africa lost Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder for not much but Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi have fought well to end the day on a high. Can they stretch their innings and make things hard for Pakistan or will the hosts' spinners turn things around? Do join us for the action on Day 4 at 5 am GMT. Join us earlier for the build up. Cheers!
Pakistan had an ample amount of lead before they started their innings but lost Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood put them on the back foot early on. However, made significant progress in the first half of the post-lunch session, accumulating runs and losing only one wicket. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel showed remarkable resilience, skillfully navigating the pressure but things turned around once Kagiso Rabada got rid of Babar Azam.
Tony de Zorzi's brilliant century (104) was the highlight of the overnight success South Africa bought into along with the tail but his wicket got Pakistan back into the game. Pakistan's spin bowlers dominated South Africa's lineup, with Noman Ali claiming 6 wickets and Sajid Khan taking 3. Salman Ali Agha added 1 wicket. All 10 South African wickets fell to Pakistan's spinners, showcasing the visitors' struggle on a slow turning track.
So, South Africa have lost two wickets but this partnership have helped them end the day well. They need 226 more runs to win, while Pakistan need 8 wickets. Day 3 began with Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy at the crease, and concluded with Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton unbeaten, amidst a flurry of 16 wickets falling in between. Typically dubbed 'the moving day', Day 3 indeed witnessed rapid shifts in momentum. Well, we will explain you everything.
A solid block from Ryan Rickelton and that will be STUMPS on Day 3.
