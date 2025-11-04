Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates: Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock are forming a good partnership for South Africa against Pakistan in the first ODI at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Tuesday. Pretorius is comfortably dealing in boundaries and providing the Proteas the momentum right from beginning. On the other hand, Pakistan bowlers-led by skipper Shaheen Afridi, are looking for their first breakthrough, in order to keep South Africa in check. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI. This is also the first international cricket in Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years. (Live Scorecard)