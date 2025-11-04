Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa Off To Good Start After Pakistan Opt To Bowl
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI.
Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates: Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock are forming a good partnership for South Africa against Pakistan in the first ODI at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Tuesday. Pretorius is comfortably dealing in boundaries and providing the Proteas the momentum right from beginning. On the other hand, Pakistan bowlers-led by skipper Shaheen Afridi, are looking for their first breakthrough, in order to keep South Africa in check. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first ODI. This is also the first international cricket in Faisalabad after a hiatus of 17 years. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, South Africa in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 04, 2025
Play In Progress
PAK
SA
36/0 (7.0)
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.14
Batsman
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
29 (33)
Quinton de Kock
7* (9)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
17/0 (4)
Naseem Shah
19/0 (3)
PAK vs SA, 1st ODI, Live Updates
Will we see the introduction of spin now?
No run.
Good length wide of off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius goes for the drive but misses it.
Shaheen goes full, on off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius drives this to cover for no run.
Seam up, full and on off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius pushes this to mid on.
Good length around off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius blocks.
FOUR! A poor one from Shaheen Afridi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius pounces onto it again. Good length, way down the leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius stays still and just flicks this towards the right of the fielder at fine leg for four runs.
Good length, going down the leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius helps this to fine leg for one.
good little comeback from Naseem as he bowls another slower one, short this time, around leg. Lhuan-dre Pretorius plays the pull early and ends up deflecting this off his gloves to backward point.
A slower yorker from Naseem and Lhuan-dre Pretorius was almost caught off guard. Lhuan-dre Pretorius edges this towards point.
FOUR! Lhuan-dre Pretorius is reading Naseem like his favourite book here. Naseem hits the hard length, angling into the batter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius goes onto his back foot and just punches this through the left of Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket for a boundary more.
Yorker on middle and leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius blocks this back to the bowler.
FOUR! GORGEOUS! Lhuan-dre Pretorius is making a name for himself with such solid strokeplay. On a length around middle and leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius steps down the track and punches this straight past the bowler's left for a boundary towards the sight screen down the ground.
A sharp bumper from the Pakistani skipper but Lhuan-dre Pretorius was up for it as he pull this flat and rolls his writs to keep it down the ground towards the left of Hussain Talat this time around. Talat does well again and keeps it down to a single.
Good length on the pads, Quinton de Kock tucks this through square leg for one.
On a length around the pads, Quinton de Kock flicks this to the right of Hussain Talat at deep square. Talat glides to his right and puts it a good sliding attempt to keep it down to two.
Good length on middle and leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius tucks this through mid-wicket for one.
Good length on off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius punches this to cover.
A crowd catch from Hasan Nawaz at point to which he appeals and the umpires send this upstairs. This looked bump to the naked eye. Low full toss around off, Lungi Ngidi strides out in front and thumps this into the surface and to Hasan Nawaz at point. Nawaz appeals and the umpire wants to confirm with the TV umpire. The replay shows that it has bounced after Lhuan hits this and it's not out.
Good length on off, QDK pushes this to cover.