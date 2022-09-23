Pakistan levelled the ongoing seven-match series on Thursday after chasing down 200 with ten wickets in hand. Now, the hosts will look to take a 2-1 lead when they take the field on Friday evening in the third T20I. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan put on an unbeaten stand of 203 runs, and England's bowlers had no answers to stop the onslaught. England might have posted 199 runs on the board, but the bowlers completely looked out of sorts. Moeen Ali will hope that his bowlers are able to bounce back strongly on Friday. Both teams will look to win the third T20I to gain an advantage in the ongoing series.

When will Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I?

The Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)