After failing to win the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan will look to win the home T20I series against England. The first T20I of the seven-match series will be played on Tuesday at National Stadium in Karachi. All eyes would be on the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The duo had faced criticism for their strike rates in the Asia Cup, and it would be interesting to see whether there is a change in their approach or not.

England have also included Alex Hales in their squad, so it would be interesting to see whether he finds a place in the playing XI for the first T20I or not.

When will Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I?

The Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)