Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan aim for a clean sweep while Australia eye a consolation victory as the two teams face each other in the third and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. The hosts have already sealed the series with wins in the first two matches. Pakistan's spinners got the better of the Australian batters, registering victories by 22 and 90 runs in the first and second games, respectively. Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam have failed to shine with the bat so far, and they will be eager to conclude the series on a positive note. (Live Scorecard)