Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score: Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 against Australia.
PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Score Updates© X/@ICC
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan aim for a clean sweep while Australia eye a consolation victory as the two teams face each other in the third and final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today. The hosts have already sealed the series with wins in the first two matches. Pakistan's spinners got the better of the Australian batters, registering victories by 22 and 90 runs in the first and second games, respectively. Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam have failed to shine with the bat so far, and they will be eager to conclude the series on a positive note. (Live Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Australia in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Feb 01, 2026
Play In Progress
PAK
196/6 (19.3)
AUS
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 10.05
Batsman
Babar Azam
49* (35)
Faheem Ashraf
1 (1)
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis
39/2 (4)
Cameron Green
32/1 (2.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Pakistan v Australia 3rd T20I Live Updates
OUT! c Matthew Short b Cameron Green.
Four!
WIDE! Good lenght but way outside off, Mohammad Nawaz fails to reach it. Wided.
Cameron Green will bowl the last over. Can he keep Pakistan under 200 here?
Short of a length and on middle, Mohammad Nawaz pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
Hard length and around off, Mohammad Nawaz has a swipe across the line but misses.
The Shadab Khan show is over now. Mohammad Nawaz is the next man in.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Ben Dwarshuis has the last laugh here. He goes fuller and well outside off, angling away to keep it out of the reach of the batter. Shadab Khan just throws his bat at it and is in no position to control his shot. Gets a thick outside edge behind, where Josh Philippe dives to his right to take a sharp catch. Shadab walks back for a fiery 46 off just 19 balls.
SIX! That is an outrageous shot! Ben Dwarshuis bangs this into the pitch and around off. Shadab Khan gets into position for the pull over square leg. However, he adjusts to the line of the ball and swats it down the ground over the long on fence for half a dozen more. Incredible hitting.
SIX! Shadab Khan is dealing in sixes here! Fuller delivery, on middle, Shadab Khan once again gets his front leg out of the way and launches it high and handsomely over the long on fence for another biggie.
On a length and on off, Babar Azam pushes it towards covers for a single. He moves to 49 now.
Pushed through quicker, full and outside off, skids through, Shadab Khan throws his arms at it but misses. Two dots to end the over.
Swing and a miss! Tossed up, full and on off, turns away, Shadab Khan goes down for the slog sweep but misses.
Flatter, short and outside off, Shadab Khan cuts it away wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
SIX MORE! Another fine shot! A leg-break, full and on off, turns away. Shadab Khan clears his front leg away, hits it with the spin to loft it over the long on fence for half a dozen more.
SIX! Straight as an arrow! Arm ball, full and on middle, angling in. Shadab Khan backs away, gets right underneath it and tonks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Floated, full and on middle and leg, turns away, Babar Azam backs away and punches it to long off for a single. It looked like he did not read the spin there.
FOUR! Finds the gap! This is short again, on middle, pace on this time. Shadab Khan gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Swing and a miss! Short of a length and outside off, slower again. Shadab Khan backs away a bit too much. He slashes hard to reach out but misses.
Pitched up and around off, Babar Azam slices it away wide of long off for one.