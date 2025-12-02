The Pakistan Cricket Board has lined up a three-match T20 International series in Sri Lanka before next year's ICC World Cup. The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that the national team will play the matches on January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla. Before going for the World Cup, Pakistan will also play a three match T20I series against Australia at home from January 30. The PCB said the tour to Lanka will provide the side with valuable match practice ahead of next year's global event.

Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A' for the World Cup and will play all their fixtures in Colombo.

The mega event is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

