Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan To Tour Sri Lanka In January For 3 T20Is Ahead Of Next Year's T20 World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board has lined up a three-match T20 International series in Sri Lanka before next year's ICC World Cup.
File image of Pakistan Cricket Team© AFP
The Pakistan Cricket Board has lined up a three-match T20 International series in Sri Lanka before next year's ICC World Cup. The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that the national team will play the matches on January 7, 9 and 11 in Dambulla. Before going for the World Cup, Pakistan will also play a three match T20I series against Australia at home from January 30. The PCB said the tour to Lanka will provide the side with valuable match practice ahead of next year's global event.
Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A' for the World Cup and will play all their fixtures in Colombo.
The mega event is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.