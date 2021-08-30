Pakistan announced Monday that it will allow a small number of Covid-19 vaccinated fans at the limited over home series against New Zealand starting next month. New Zealand will play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals on their tour -- their first to Pakistan in 18 years. "The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25 percent crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan versus New Zealand series matches," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The decision means around 4,500 spectators will be able to attend the ODIs and approximately 5,500 spectators will be able to watch T20Is in Lahore."

New Zealand will arrive in Islamabad on September 11 with the three ODIs scheduled at the Pindi cricket stadium on September 17, 19 and 21.

The Twenty20 internationals will be played on September 25, 26 and 29 as well as October 1 and 3.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe and South Africa with no crowds allowed.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan welcomed the change.

"Spectators are the essence of any sport event as they create an ambience and atmosphere for the players to excel, perform and we hope the fans will enjoy," Khan said.

Pakistan will also host England for two Twenty20 internationals on October 14 and 15 -- both matches in Rawalpindi.

England's tour will be their first to Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan is resuming hosting duties after teams for several years had refused to tour there over security fears. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team's bus was attacked in Lahore -- forcing the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan.