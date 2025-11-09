Pakistan recovered from their defeat against India to win three games on the trot and clinch a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title on Sunday. Led by Abbas Afridi, Pakistan defeated South Africa in the quarter-final, Australia in the semi-final and Kuwait in the final of the 2025 edition. Upon winning the final, Pakistan star Muhammad Shahzad mimicked the trophy celebration that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had done after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title. His post on social media went viral.

"Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual," posted Shahzad on X, as he posed with a shrug next to the trophy, much like Pandya had done after winning the T20 World Cup.

The tournament victory makes Pakistan the outright record-holders of the most Hong Kong Sixes titles. Pakistan have now won the tournament six times, one more than England and South Africa.

Muhammad Shehzad posing with the trophy like his idol Hardik Pandya! pic.twitter.com/lcyOyljN1O — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 9, 2025

In the grand final, Pakistan delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat debutants Kuwait by 43 runs. Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding 135/3, led by Abdul Samad's explosive 42 (13) and captain Abbas Afridi's powerful 52 (11). Kuwait's Meet Bhavsar continued his fine form, claiming three wickets in a standout spell.

Kuwait began their chase in spectacular fashion, as Adnan Idrees smashed five sixes in the opening over to give his side a glimmer of hope with a rapid 30 (8). However, Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack tightened the grip, eventually bowling Kuwait out for 92/6, sealing a memorable win and another crown in their illustrious Sixes legacy.

The only defeat of Pakistan's Hong Kong Sixes 2025 campaign came against Dinesh Karthik-led India in their Pool C clash. In what was a rain-affected encounter, India ultimately defeated Pakistan by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

However, India went on to lose their next four games, ending the tournament on a sour note.