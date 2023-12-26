Catches win matches, as goes the saying but Pakistan didn't have the best of start in the field as they took on Australia in the second Test of series in Melbourne. The tourists let the chance of getting the dangerous Aussie opening batter David Warner out early as Abdullah Shafique dropped one of the easiest chances in the slips. David Warner edged a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi into the hands of Shafique who just coudn't grab the ball successfully, leaving his teammates disappointed and Warner amused.

Warner was only batting on 2 runs when Shaheen almost got rid of him. But, thanks to Shafeeq's error in the field, the left-hand batter got a lifeline. Here's the video:

Warner went on to score 38 runs off 83 balls before eventually being dismissed by Agha Salman.

The hosts are looking to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, and made a solid start.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl with the pitch appearing to suit the seamers on an overcast day after heavy rain.

Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.

His luck ran out with a rash shot off Salman in the final over before the break.

While Australia stuck with the same XI as the first Test, Pakistan made three changes with Mohammad Rizwan keeping wicket instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali both getting the nod.

They came in for the injured Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf who was axed, meaning an all pace attack with no specialist spinner.

