The Pakistan Cricket Board's policy of allowing its employees to work with franchises in the Pakistan Super League has come under scrutiny after former captain Misbah ul Haq confirmed he was involved with Peshawar Zalmi as consultant. The PCB at the start of the PSL had stopped Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz from working with the Quetta Gladiators franchise. The board said under its policy former players who were on the PCB payroll were not allowed to work in the PSL in any capacity as it was a conflict of interest. But Misbah defended his involvement with Peshawar Zalmi despite being a paid national selector and batting consultant with the PCB. "I had signed a contract with Zalmi before I became national selector and I only work for them as consultant on given days in a season," Misbah told the media wearing the Peshawar Zalmi kit.

Asked how he got permission from the PCB to work in the PSL when Sarfaraz who was with him on the selection committee and Wahab were stopped from working with Quetta Gladiators, Misbah said his case was different and the PCB can best explain this.

Misbah who has also remained the national team's head coach and chief selector and has been in and out of the PCB in some capacity since 2019 said as a national selector it was helpful for him to work closely in the PSL and watch the young players in action.

"When you watch and observe them up close and see how they react to a particular situation it becomes easier for you to take decisions as a national selector," he said.

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