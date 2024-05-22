Pakistan on Wednesday released pace bowler Hasan Ali from its squad ahead of first T20 International against England at Leeds. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said since senior fast bowler Haris Rauf has regained match fitness, Hasan has been released to complete his commitments in English County cricket. Hasan was initially picked in an 18-member squad that went to Ireland and is now in England as a cover for Haris who is recovering from a groin problem since February.

Hasan had competed in one of the T20 Internationals in Ireland but leaked plenty of runs.

The players in England will move to the USA and West Indies for the World T20 Cup. Pakistan is the only country which has not announced its 15-member WC squad.

Batters Agha Ali Salman and Irfan Niazi who are in England, are expected to be named as travelling reserves for the mega event.

The Pakistan and England series is the last T20 commitment for both teams before the World Cup. England players, who were part of the IPL, have all returned from India for the four-match series.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)