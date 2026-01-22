Pakistan has taken fresh aim at India with a new promotional video for their upcoming T20I series against Australia, featuring a dig at the 'handshake' row. Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in various global competitions. It all started during the Asia Cup 2025, when the teams met thrice, but skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha-both after the toss and at the conclusion of the matches. The promo portrays Pakistan as a welcoming host for Australian fans, with Agha even making a brief appearance to discuss hospitality.

However, the final moments of the promo sparked controversy as a tourist is shown exiting a car without shaking the driver's hand. The Australian tourist is reminded: "Handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hai padosiyon ke paas bhi ruke thay" (You forgot the handshake; it looks like you had an encounter with our neighbours).

It was a clear reference to the handshake controversy that saw Pakistan threaten to leave the Asia Cup midway after a stand-off with the ICC over match referee Andy Pycroft. Australia will play three T20 Internationals in Lahore prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia will play day-night matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 29 and 31 January and 1 February, before both teams leave for the mega event. While Australia are playing their World Cup group games in India, Pakistan will be based in Sri Lanka for their matches. This is the first time since April 2022 that Australia will tour Pakistan for a T20 series, as they last visited the country to play a Test series and a white-ball rubber that year.

(With PTI inputs)