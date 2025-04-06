Former Australia all-rounder Jason Gillespie has given a massive statement regarding his stint as coach of the Pakistan cricket team. He said that his stint with the side has taken his interest off the role. Now 49 years old, Gillespie was appointed as the coach of Pakistan Test team in April last year. He could not stay long and resigned from his pot months later in December. The former Australia pacer stepped down from his role after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided not to extend High Performance coach Tim Nielsen's contract. He was also upset over the fact that the PCB had also barred the coaches from having a say in the selection matters, a decision which had led to the ouster of white-ball coach Gary Kirsten.

"Right now, I'm not sure I'm interested in coaching full time. (Even if Australia come calling) No, I'm not interested," Gillespie told Wisden in a recent interview.

"The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I'll be honest. I'll get it back, I'm sure I will, but that was really a blow. It really disappointed me, how that all ended. It's had me question whether I want to coach full time again."

Gillepse is however open to coaching teams in T20 leagues.

"I'm open to coaching in the leagues and some short-term coaching or as a consultant. But as for a full-time coaching role, right now, it's not on my agenda. I've been coaching full time for the best part of 15 years, I just think that it's time I did something else."



Talking about the Pakistan cricket team, their brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third and final one-day international by 43 runs Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand's 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui.

It followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand's seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.

Aggressive pace bowler Sears claimed 5-34 to follow his five-wicket bag in Hamilton, with four of his victims falling to short-pitched deliveries.

Player of the series Sears became the first New Zealander to claim five wickets in successive ODIs and said he simply appreciated a chance to play in the 50-over series, having previously been considered a T20 specialist.

(With AFP Inputs)