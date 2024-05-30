Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the team has a strategy in place for the T20 World Cup and appealed to supports and fans to back the team irrespective of whether it wins or loses matches. With two days left before the commencement of the tournament in the USA and the West Indies, Pakistan are gearing up for the marquee event. They are currently touring England for a four-match T20I series. Ahead of the 4th T20I to be played in London on Thursday, Naqvi made an appeal to the fans to support the team through the tournament.

"Support the team and assure them that we [the fans] are with you [the team] whether you win or lose. I just want to request one thing which we really need for the next four weeks. Let us all support our players," the PCB chairman told the media in London, according to Geo News.

The first and the third T20I matches of the ongoing series were washed away due to rain without a ball being bowled. In the second T20I England took a 1-0 lead with skipper Jos Buttler's 84-run blitz playing a pivotal role.

Pakistan have tweaked their team combination during their series against Ireland and England. Unlike other teams, who have opted to bring in more spinners, Pakistan decided to name a pace-laden 15-player squad for the tournament.

With the combination undergoing constant changes, Naqvi was asked about Pakistan's combination for the World Cup. He affirmed that a strategy is in place and the players need to give their best on the field.

"Overall, a strategy is in place that they don't have to panic and give their best [on the field]," Naqvi noted.

Pakistan are placed in Group A and will play their first match against the co-hosts USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

