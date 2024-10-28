Pakistan cricket team has announced the appointment of Test team coach Jason Gillespie as the new white-ball coach for the upcoming series against Australia and Zimbabwe. Gillespie's appointment comes on a temporary basis, while a new full-time head coach for white-ball cricket will be announced in due time. The development comes after Gary Kirsten decided to submit his resignation from the post after reports about arguments, conflicts of point of view and interests between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) aggravated.

The PCB confirmed Kirsten's exit, saying his resignation was accepted, while Gillespie was given the charge of the forthcoming assignments against Australia and Zimbabwe.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted," Pakistan Cricket posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 28, 2024

Gary Kirsten's resignation comes only after barely six months into his appointment as head coach for the Pakistan cricket team.

As per reports, Gary Kirsten was in disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over selection of the team and announcement of the squad for the upcoming series against Australia and Zimbabwe. The rift worsened as reportedly PCB did not take Gary Kirsten's suggestions on the squad into account, which led to his decision to party ways from head coach post.

“PCB used the same approach when its new selection committee denied and ignored test coach Jason Gillespie and captain Shan Masood from having a say in team selection," sources told IANS.

“And while the selection committee's attitude did not sit well with Jason Gillespie, he was adamant about continuing his duties. Gary Kirsten on the other hand has taken a different route and announced his resignation," it further added.

Gary Kirsten was appointed as Pakistan's white-ball coach in April 2024 on a two-year contract. However, the disastrous performance of the Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup campaign raised serious questions over his appointment with voices from within the PCB and its selection committee, opting to take decisions on their own.

Advertisement

With IANS Inputs