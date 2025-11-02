After sealing the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha credited senior batter Babar Azam's fluent half-century for a four-wicket win in the series decider on Saturday. Chasing 140, Pakistan reached the target with six balls to spare, anchored by Babar's composed 68 off 47 balls – his first T20I half-century in 13 innings since May 2024. The right-handed batter's return to form came at a crucial time for Pakistan, who recovered strongly after losing the opening match in Rawalpindi by 55 runs.

Babar stabilised the innings after an early setback that saw opener Saim Ayub fall for a score of zero, with the team at 8-1. He added 76 runs for the third wicket with captain Salman Ali Agha (33, 26 balls, 2x4s), guiding Pakistan past the halfway point in control. Despite a few late wickets, Usman Khan (six not out) and Faheem Ashraf (four not out) saw the hosts home comfortably.

"Singles and doubles would have been enough to win the game. That's what we were doing, and we knew we'd get an over like the one against Baartman (where we hit four boundaries), and that almost finished the game," Agha said.

Babar's adaptability and determination impressed Agha, who praised his unmatched work ethic and meticulous preparation, noting that regardless of form, his commitment to improvement and readiness remain exemplary in international cricket.

"We're all delighted for Babar. The whole country is. In big games, big players step up. He did that today, and I really hope he continues along this vein and we see this Babar perform in the next four or five years," the Pakistan captain said.

"We've won both matches comprehensively. The bowlers kept them under par, and that's what we discuss in team meetings. Score above par and keep other teams below par. The bowling did their job and it was an easy chase in both games."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)