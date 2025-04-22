Pakistan and Bangladesh players moved up in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings on Tuesday following their exceptional performance in booking their side's spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup which will take place later this year, as per the ICC official website. The two Asian sides won their place at this year's 50-over showcase by finishing in the top two spots during the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, and a host of their players were rewarded in the rankings update.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter climbed two places to 10th overall on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers and reached a new career-high rating following her six wickets for Bangladesh during the Qualifier.

There's also a new career-best rating for Pakistan left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal as the 29-year-old improved five spots to 17th on the rankings for ODI bowlers after nine scalps at the Qualifier, while teammates Fatima Sana (up five places to equal 27th) and Diana Baig (up three rungs to 35th) also make ground on the same list.

West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews was the leading wicket-taker at the Qualifiers with 13 scalps and maintained her place inside the top 10 of the ODI bowler rankings (ninth), with teammates Afy Fletcher (up three spots to 21st) and Karishma Ramharack (up five rungs to 25th) making some eye-catching improvements despite the fact the Caribbean side narrowly missed out on earning a top two position at the event.

Matthews also rose in the latest rankings for ODI batters as she climbed two spots to fifth overall on the back of her 240 runs at the Qualifiers, while Ireland right-hander Gaby Lewis (up five spots to 17th) and Pakistan veteran Sidra Amin (up five places to 18th) were rewarded for their efforts.

There were gains in the rankings for ODI batters for Sharmin Akhter (up eight spots to 21st) and Ireland's Amy Hunter (up seven places to 27th), while Scotland captain and Player of the Tournament Kathryn Bryce reached a new career-best rating after improving eight positions to equal 35th.

Bryce also gained 13 spots to move to 30th on the updated rankings for ODI all-rounders, with Ireland's Orla Prendergast (up three spots to 11th) and Sana (up 10 places to equal 15th) among the biggest winners on this list.

