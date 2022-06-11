Pakistan steamrolled the West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series with one game still left. Pakistan's batting stars Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq once again stood out with the bat as their half-centuries helped Pakistan post a total of 275 for eight in 50 overs. But the real difference-maker in the match was all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, his left-arm spin creating havoc for the West Indian batters. Nawaz achieved his career best bowling figures of four for 19 as the Windies were packed off for 155 in 32.2 overs.

Nawaz produced a sensational spell of bowling and his miserly performance (economy rate of 1.90) caused the West Indians all sorts of problems.

Among his four wickets, Nawaz bowled an absolute jaffa to Nicholas Pooran, who was absolutely clueless abouth the delivery.

Watch Mohammad Nawaz's stunning delivery to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI:

Nawaz's previous best figures of 4-42 were against the same opponents in Sharjah six years ago.

Meanwhile, the win gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and their 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies. Pakistan's last ODI series defeat to the West Indies was way back in 1991.

The two victories give Pakistan 20 valuable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for 2023 World Cup in India.

"I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets," said Azam.

"But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game."

Pooran praised Nawaz.

"It was a tough day for us," said Pooran. "I thought we bowled well in the first 45 overs but conceded 20 too many. Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well."

(With AFP inputs)