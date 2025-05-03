Dark clouds loom over this year's Asia Cup due to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, as per a report. Diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. In the wake of the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has taken some significant stands in order to isolate Pakistan. The steps haven't only come from the political standpoint but also from a sporting perspective, with the aim being to cut all possible ties with Pakistan.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the upcoming Asia Cup could be postponed as well.

"The Asia Cup, due to be played at a neutral venue, is scheduled to take place right after the Bangladesh series, in September. No venue has been finalised yet but those aware of developments feel it could well be postponed as cricket between India and Pakistan is not ideal at this stage," the report claimed.

The report also claimed that India could also skip the upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh. This comes after Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a retired Bangladeshi army officer, stirred a major controversy following his remarks on the occupation of India's northeastern states.

"The tour is part of the calendar but nothing is final yet. There is a bright possibility of India not touring Bangladesh for the ODIs and T20Is because of the current situation," the report added.

The dates and venue for the upcoming Asia Cup is yet to be finalised, and if the tournament does get a green light, it will be played under a hybrid model.

Since India are the hosts for the Asia Cup, Pakistan could play their matches in either Sri Lanka or UAE.