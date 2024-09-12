Max Verstappen will look for an improved personal and team performance this weekend when Red Bull seek to stop the rot and stay on top in the Formula One title race at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After a run of six races without a win that has coincided with the revival of his rivals, the Dutchman arrives in Baku with a 62-point lead in the drivers' championship ahead of Lando Norris. His team's advantage ahead of McLaren has also been trimmed to only eight points.

Verstappen's and Red Bull's last victory, his 61st, came at the Spanish Grand Prix in June while team-mate Sergio Perez last won on the streets of Baku, claiming his sixth career triumph and second in Azerbaijan in last year's race.

Red Bull's supreme domination that has seen them leading the constructors' championship for more than two years, since the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, will end if McLaren outscore them by nine points on Sunday.

In the aftermath of Aston Martin's glossy unveiling of Red Bull's star designer Adrian Newey as future managing technical partner on Tuesday, another defeat to knock them off the top could be seen as significant.

Both Verstappen and Mexican Perez have been busy working on finding solutions to their slump in form since Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari at Monza on September 1.

"Monza was a tough race for us and it is our priority to get our form back to where it needs to be," said Verstappen.

"We always want to be more competitive and the team has been working hard on the issues we've had."

Advertisement

"We've had a good period of reflection and work since the last race," said Perez. "Both Max and I have been in the factory working to ensure we are finding a fix for the problems.

"To get back to where we should be on the grid, it will take a team effort and you can see that every day in Milton Keynes. This has pulled us all together."

Perez leaning on Baku memories

Perez finished eighth at Monza, two places behind three-time world champion Verstappen, while both Ferraris, both McLarens and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton filled the top five.

Advertisement

After a season of much speculation about his future at Red Bull following a string of poor results, he welcomes the return to a venue he likes.

He is the only two-time winner in Baku and has scored more points there than any other driver.

"Personally, I love to race there," he said. "Street circuits suit my style and Baku is a fun track."

Ferrari will also be filled with hope in Baku after their success with an upgraded car at Monza where revisions to the floor and other areas proved successful.

But team chief Fred Vasseur stressed that the team will be focused on consistency and not checking the championship standings this weekend as they chase down Red Bull and McLaren.

"We have to focus on doing a good job every weekend and if something has to come to us, it will come. It's no good to focus on the championship and be conservative... everything can change so much from one week to the next."

With McLaren and Mercedes both claiming wins in recent races, a close scrap on the fast and challenging street track is in prospect, with Ferrari's reserve driver Oliver Bearman replacing Kevin Magnussen alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Haas.

Dane Magnussen has been banned after accumulating 12 penalty points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)