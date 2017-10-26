 
One Indian Cricketer Tested Positive: 2016 WADA Report

Updated: 26 October 2017 23:05 IST

The cricketer, whose name has not yet been revealed will be the second after former India U-19 player Pradeep Sangwan to have tested positive.

One Indian cricketer has been tested positive for banned substances by WADA ©

 

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report of 2016 has revealed that one Indian cricketer has tested positive for banned substances among the 153 BCCI accredited cricketers. The cricketer, whose name has not yet been revealed will be the second after former India U-19 player Pradeep Sangwan to have tested positive. Sangwan was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 when he tested positive during that year's Indian Premier League. According to the 2016 Anti-Doping Testing Figures, 138 cricketers registered under BCCI were tested 'In Competition' (IC) in which one cricketer has tested positive.

It could be concluded that the cricketer in question has tested positive during a BCCI domestic event like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, IPL or Irani Trophy - as it has happened 'In Competition'.

It may or may not be an international cricketer but it is for sure that it did not happen during an ICC event as normally the world cricket's governing body mandatorily sends a media release.

There were 15 'Out Of Competition' (OOC) tests conducted during the same period in which all results were negative.

When BCCI was contacted about the identity of the cricketer, a top BCCI official, who handles the specific domain told PTI: "We haven't received any report from the WADA as of now so we are not in a position to reveal the name of the cricketer."

The report states that one urine sample has 'Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF)', which means that the athlete in question has tested positive.

None of the BCCI accreditated cricketers' blood samples have been tested.

In 2016, ICC has carried out 561 tests with 244 In-Competition (IC) where there 1 Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) an 1 Atypical Findings. They also conducted 317 Out of Competition.

Similarly, Pakistan Cricket Board has no positive tests among the 52 tested while Bangladesh's 24 tests have come negative.

