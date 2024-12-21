Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell, whose stint as Indian cricket team coach was controversial, believes that for the modern greats of cricket like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, the end will come, but not when others tell them, but when they know. Chappell also reflected on the inevitable decline of elite batsmen and how it manifests in the careers of modern greats like Kohli, Smith, and Root. Chappell examines the phenomenon he calls "Elite Performance Decline Syndrome" (EPDS), offering a rare glimpse into the mental and physical battles faced by cricketers in the twilight of their careers.

Chappell begins by observing how decline, while gradual, is unmistakable. Even the best players—those who once dominated with flair and certainty—start to show signs of hesitation. "For players like Kohli, Smith, and Root, the decline isn't dramatic," Chappell wrote in an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald. "It's subtle—a shift in approach, a caution that replaces the instinctive dominance of their prime."

"For Kohli, Smith, and Root, the end will come—not when others tell them, but when they know," Chappell writes. "The battle against time is not about winning; it's about finishing with dignity, on their own terms."

Kohli, who once intimidated bowlers with his commanding starts, has begun to exhibit a cautious approach. "He now builds his innings differently, often needing 20 or 30 runs to regain the fluency that once came naturally," Chappell notes.

This hesitancy, Chappell argueed, is emblematic of EPDS. Kohli's instinctive aggression, tempered by the weight of expectations and the fear of failure, has made him more risk-averse. "Confidence is everything for an elite athlete," Chappell writes. "When doubt creeps in, it disrupts the clarity required to dominate. Kohli's internal battle is clear—his desire to attack versus his cautious approach to survival."

Steve Smith, known for his unorthodox brilliance and extraordinary ability to grind out runs, is battling a different facet of EPDS. "Smith's decline has been more mental than physical," Chappell suggests.

The intense focus and meticulous preparation that defined Smith's batting are harder to sustain as time goes on. "Fatigue—both mental and physical—is a silent enemy," Chappell writes. "For Smith, maintaining that razor-sharp focus over long innings has become increasingly challenging. The weight of expectations, from fans and teammates alike, only adds to the emotional toll."

For Joe Root, the battle is as much about mindset as it is about form. Root's graceful stroke play and ability to adapt to any situation have remained hallmarks of his game. However, Chappell notes a subtle shift in his intent. "Root's ability to dominate spinners and pace alike is still there, but his willingness to take risks has diminished," Chappell observes.

Root's challenge lies in rekindling the joy of batting, something that often fades under the weight of responsibility. "The hardest thing isn't the bowler at the other end," Chappell writes. "It's the silence in your own head when you know you're not the player you once were."

Chappell delved into the scientific underpinnings of EPDS, explaining how ageing impacts both the mind and body. "These changes are inevitable," Chappell writes. "The challenge is how players like Kohli, Smith, and Root adapt to them."

For players from cricket-mad nations like India, Australia, and England, the pressures of decline are magnified by public scrutiny. Chappell highlighted how every slump in form is dissected by fans and pundits, adding to the mental burden.

"These players are not just fighting their own battles," Chappell writes. "They're carrying the weight of millions of fans who demand perfection." He recalls Sunil Gavaskar's words: “The hardest part of batting is knowing you aren't what you were.”

Despite the challenges, Chappell believed that great players find ways to adapt. He points to Kohli's recent performances, where after cautious starts, he rediscovered his rhythm and delivered match-winning innings. Similarly, Smith's ability to grind through tough conditions and Root's adaptability to different formats are testaments to their resilience.

"Reaching 20 or 30 runs acts as a psychological turning point," Chappell writes. "It's a moment where the rhythm of their younger selves resurfaces, reminding them—and us—why they're among the greatest of all time."

Chappell concluded by reflecting on his own career and the emotional struggle of letting go. In his final Test at the SCG, he summoned the mental focus of his younger self to score a century, a fitting end to his journey.

Chappell also urged fans to celebrate these players not just for their peak performances but for their resilience in the face of decline.

“Greatness isn't just about what they achieve in their prime. It's about how they adapt, endure, and finish. Kohli, Smith, and Root are writing the final chapters of their stories, and we should honour their courage as much as their brilliance.”

