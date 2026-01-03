Legendary Australian cricket team fast bowler Jason Gillespie weighed in on the allegations of racial stereotyping made by Usman Khawaja during his retirement press conference. Khawaja announced his retirement just ahead of the fifth Ashes Test against England, starting January 4. He revealed that he felt singled out throughout his career and claimed he was unfairly targeted for his Ashes preparation. Khawaja participated in a golf tournament shortly before the Perth Test, a decision that drew heavy criticism from fans and experts. While Khawaja felt the criticism was "unfair," Gillespie said the questions were legitimate.

"I respect Usman and have really enjoyed his career; I love how he speaks his mind. I felt the questions regarding his preparation before Perth (where he played a lot of golf and ended up with back spasms) were legitimate. England have been questioned about their prep too," Gillespie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

I felt the questions re his preparation before Perth (where he played a lot of golf and ended up with back spasms) were legitimate. England have been questioned about their prep too.@stillnotoutpod https://t.co/rlHKP9GwbU — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) January 2, 2026

During the 50-minute press conference, Khawaja stated he is still battling stereotypes in his final season, claiming some of the criticism of his Ashes preparation had racial undertones.

"I've always felt a little bit different, even now. I am a coloured cricketer, and the Australian cricket team is, in my opinion, the greatest national team. It's our pride and joy. But I've also felt very different by the way I've been treated and by how certain things have happened," Khawaja told the media.

He also spoke about the criticism he faced for playing three days of golf before the Perth Test, where he suffered back spasms that prevented him from opening in both innings.

"I had back spasms, and it was something I couldn't control. The way the media and past players came out and attacked me, I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight.

"These are the same racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life. We obviously haven't fully moved past them, because I've never seen anyone being treated like that in the Australian cricket team before-not for the uncontrollables the way you guys went at me," Khawaja said.

(With IANS inputs)