India's World Cup-winning player Smriti Mandhana's wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal remains postponed. The high-profile event was set to take place on November 23, but a mishap saw it being deferred indefinitely. Smriti's father Srinivas fell ill on the day of the ceremony and had to be admitted to a hospital in Sangli - the cricketer's hometown. It turned worse as Palash was also admitted to a hospital as his health deteriorated. Both men were later discharged, but the two families are yet to announce the rescheduled wedding date.

As the two families have been coping a tough time, several rumours on social media took centre stage. What intrigued netizens was that Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account after the postponement, though some casual photos of her with Palash still remain there.

While Smriti has remained out of sight, Palash has made a handful of subdued public appearances since then. First, he was photographed at the airport, marking his return to the public eye. More recently, a picture of him wearing a mask during his visit to Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram in Vrindavan went viral.

Observers also noted that both Smriti and Palash added an evil eye emoji to their Instagram bios, sparking fresh theories online.

Palak Muchhal, sister of Palash, has opened up on the challenging period that both families are facing. She talked about it in a conversation with Filmfare.

"Your family has gone through a crazy time recently, how difficult is it for you, palash and mithoon ji to sort of clear head space, focus on the right things and segregate them from the wrong things. Hum positivity ke baare mai baat kar rahe the, so how difficult is to focus on positivity as a family right now," asked the interviewer.

Palak said, "I think the families have been through a very very tough time and like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this tie and spread positivity as much as we can and stay strong, yeah."