Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Shreyas Iyer's decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket can have a major impact on his BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) central contract. Chopra also said that Iyer may find it difficult to find a place in the Test squad once he returns. Shreyas was being considered for the upcoming Test series against West Indies but the batter decided to pull out of India's unofficial Test match against Australia A. BCCI revealed that he informed them about his back issues and decided to take a sabbatical from the format.

"Shreyas Iyer has said that he wants to take rest. It's an interesting one because he has taken a six-month sabbatical. He has pain in his back. He had a back problem earlier as well. He got a surgery done too, has returned now, but he is not feeling the same," Chopra said on YouTube.

"What will be the ramifications of this? The thing for Karun Nair is true for him as well, as whoever plays will cement his place. So he won't get a place easily. Secondly, I feel an issue might come up in his contract as he is still a one-format player. His name has not come in T20Is. He plays only ODIs. So he is going to be in the lower category in the contracts," he added.

Chopra pointed out that his appointment as India A captain for the unofficial Tests was a clear indication that he was being considered for the West Indies series. However, the recent development can mean that he will find it very difficult to make a return to the Test squad once again.

"It's a tough call, but he has taken a call. You got dropped from the team. After that, you didn't play Ranji, and then you also lost your central contract. After that, you made it back, played Ranji, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the IPL final. When he was made the India A captain in the multi-day format, it implied that the sights were on Tests," he said.

"If he had played against the West Indies and South Africa, and then Sri Lanka, a lot of spin, he would have been very, very, very good, and he could have sealed the deal. However, if the back is not supporting him, you and I can't do anything," Chopra concluded.