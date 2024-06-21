Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami are two of the most successful sportspersons that the country has seen over the last few decades. Sania is the greatest women's tennis player from India while Shami is a champion pace bowler, with his solid show at the ODI World Cup 2023 catapulting the Indian cricket team into the final. Recently, a rumour started floating that Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami were going to get married.

While Sania and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik got divorced earlier this year, Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan.

However, there is no truth to the wedding rumours. Sania Mirza's father Imran told NDTV: "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza recently embarked on a sacred journey to Hajj, about 5 months after she announced he split with cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. Sania, who has also retired from professional tennis, was most-recently working as a pundit for the prestigious French Open 2024. Taking to social media, the Indian sporting icon had revealed that she is now gearing up for a 'transformative experience', from which she hopes to return as a better human being.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Sania wrote: "As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings."

Sania further said that she hopes Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

She added: "I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan."

Sania was also recently spotted on a famous comedy show where she spoke to comedian Kapil Sharma about her decorated career, especially her partnership with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

During the conversation, Sania shared: "I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this...when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being 'In the zone'... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months."