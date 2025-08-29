Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya has shared his views on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future, saying that the two should take the final call on whether they want to play until the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, Dahiya feels the team management will also have a big say in the matter. Reports have been circulating for the past few weeks suggesting that both Rohit and Kohli could play their last ODIs during the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. They have already retired from Tests and T20Is.

The 52-year-old, however, insisted that the two should be allowed to take the final call, considering their contributions to Indian cricket.

"The way they see themselves is important. Similarly, the team management or selectors have to decide which way they want to go. That's important. Sometimes we forget that we should celebrate these players. Celebrate what they've done for Indian cricket. That's important until they play. At some point, everyone has to leave cricket. That will be a different stage, but the way they've contributed, what they've done should be celebrated," Dahiya told SportsYaari.

"The motivation and fitness come from inside. There are many people who want to make the decision on their behalf. This is a personal call. The way they've contributed, nobody needs to tell them what they should do and don't," he added.

India will play Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting October 19, followed by five T20Is.

Dahiya also played down comparisons between Rohit and MS Dhoni's leadership and praised both for their trophy-laden careers as captain.

"See, this is a result-oriented game. The two captains have won trophies. Comparison is a thief of joy. It removes the fun part. They are different types of characters, bring different things to the table, and run their teams their own way. Rohit's aggression is unique, and MS Dhoni's calmness is different," said Dahiya.